Nuveen Green Capital Provides $11M in C-PACE Financing for Philadelphia Healthcare Facility

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Nuveen Green Capital has provided $11 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for a 138,157-square-foot healthcare facility in Philadelphia. The building at 3905 Ford Road is located in the Wynnefield Heights neighborhood on the city’s northwest side and is operated under the Malvern Treatment Centers brand. The borrower, BG Capital, plans to use the proceeds to fund capital improvements to the building envelope and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Nuveen Green Capital originated the financing through the C-PACE administrator, the Philadelphia Energy Authority.

