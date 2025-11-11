Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Nuveen Green, Lone Star PACE Provide $5.5M in C-PACE Financing for Irving Office Building

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Nuveen Green Capital and Lone Star PACE have provided $5.5 million in C-PACE financing for the recapitalization of a 1.1 million-square-foot office building in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The 22-story building at 600 E. Las Colinas Blvd. underwent upgrades in the form of HVAC and automation controls in 2024, allowing the property to qualify for C-PACE financing. The upgrades are expected to reduce the building’s annual electricity consumption by 10 percent. The borrower is Convergent Capital Partners.

