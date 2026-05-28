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LoansRetailTexas

Nuveen Green, Lone Star PACE Provide $8M C-PACE Loan for West Houston Retail Project

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Nuveen Green Capital and Lone Star PACE have provided an $8 million C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) loan for Ashford Yard, an 83,000-square-foot retail project in West Houston. Ashford Beer Garden has preleased 21,000 square feet as the anchor tenant of the development. Loan proceeds will be used to install a high-efficiency building envelope and windows, upgraded HVAC systems, enhanced lighting fixtures and water systems with low-flow plumbing fixtures. The borrower was not disclosed.

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