Thursday, July 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cityscape-Star-Apartments-Dallas
Improvements stemming from C-PACE funding are expected to reduce annual electricity and water usage at Cityscape Star Apartments in Dallas by roughly 47 percent and 22 percent, respectively.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Nuveen Green, Lone Star PACE Provide $9M in C-PACE Financing for Dallas Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Nuveen Green Capital and Lone Star PACE have provided $9 million in C-PACE financing for Cityscape Star Apartments, a 116-unit multifamily complex in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas. The newly constructed building offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, dog run and a rooftop lounge. The name of the borrower was not disclosed. C-PACE allows property owners to access low-cost, long-term financing for energy and water conservation systems at commercial buildings.

You may also like

Hunt Development Begins Leasing 384-Unit Caroline Eastside Apartments...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 106,310 SF Office Building...

Avatar Financial Funds $3.1M Bridge Loan for Dallas...

Alterra Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Northeast...

Pillar Recapitalizes 229-Unit Multifamily Property in Burien, Washington...

CBRE Arranges $28M Sale of Axletree Apartments in...

Appian Investments Secures Construction Financing for 182,000 SF...

Peachtree Group Originates $42M Acquisition Loan for Atlanta...

Partnership Completes 63-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project Near Providence