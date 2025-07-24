Nuveen Green, Lone Star PACE Provide $9M in C-PACE Financing for Dallas Apartment Complex

DALLAS — Nuveen Green Capital and Lone Star PACE have provided $9 million in C-PACE financing for Cityscape Star Apartments, a 116-unit multifamily complex in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas. The newly constructed building offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, dog run and a rooftop lounge. The name of the borrower was not disclosed. C-PACE allows property owners to access low-cost, long-term financing for energy and water conservation systems at commercial buildings.