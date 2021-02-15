Nuveen, Norges Bank Complete $18M Renovation of Franklin Square Office Building in D.C.

Some of the new features to Franklin Square involve the three-story glass entrance and include contemporary lighting and glass, soft-seating collaboration areas, new modern artwork, an in-lobby barista-operated café and lounge, additional modern security measures, new elevator cabs and elevator mechanical systems.

WASHINGTON, D.C — Nuveen and joint venture partner Norges Bank Investment Management have completed the $18 million renovation of the Franklin Square office building at 1300 Eye St. NW in Washington, D.C. Will Stern, Eli Barnes, Lauryn Harris and Alston Offutt of Avison Young have been the leasing representatives for the 485,000-square-foot building for over 15 years.

Washington, D.C.-based architecture firm Hickok Cole designed the renovation, which began in 2020. Some of the new features to the building involve the three-story glass entrance and include contemporary lighting and glass, soft-seating collaboration areas, new modern artwork, an in-lobby barista-operated café and lounge, additional modern security measures, new elevator cabs and elevator mechanical systems. Additional renovations include a 10,000-square-foot conference facility, six conference rooms, breakout areas, a catering kitchen, a 5,000-square-foot fitness facility, an onsite fitness trainer providing classes for building tenants and a bicycle room with bike maintenance stations, lockers, towel service and changing rooms.

The building is LEED Gold-certified and features advanced air filtration via the building’s VAV HVAC system using MERV 15 air filters. An events/hospitality manager will be onsite to oversee the new facilities and help coordinate tenant events. The building also features a new mobile app that allows tenants to receive building announcements, reserve conference rooms, RSVP to building events, submit forms and receive local public transit updates in real time.

At the time of the renovation completion, there was 135,000 square feet of space available for lease at Franklin Square.