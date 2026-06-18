Thursday, June 18, 2026
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The-Statesman-at-Horseshoe-Bay
According to the team that worked on the transaction, the loan for The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay marks the first C-PACE deal ever closed in Llano County.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Nuveen Provides $38.6M in C-PACE Financing for Seniors Housing Development in Central Texas

by Taylor Williams

HORSESHOE BAY, TEXAS — Nuveen Green Capital has provided $38.6 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for the development of a new seniors housing community in Horseshoe Bay, roughly 50 miles northwest of Austin. The borrower and developer is Falcon Senior Housing. Dubbed The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay, the community will total 313,714 square feet upon completion and will feature 180 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Financing for the project also includes EB-5 immigration investment funds.

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