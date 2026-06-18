Nuveen Provides $38.6M in C-PACE Financing for Seniors Housing Development in Central Texas

HORSESHOE BAY, TEXAS — Nuveen Green Capital has provided $38.6 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for the development of a new seniors housing community in Horseshoe Bay, roughly 50 miles northwest of Austin. The borrower and developer is Falcon Senior Housing. Dubbed The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay, the community will total 313,714 square feet upon completion and will feature 180 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Financing for the project also includes EB-5 immigration investment funds.