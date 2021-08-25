Nuveen Real Estate Acquires 236,700 SF Inland Empire Industrial Property from Myers Power Products

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Myers Power Products occupies the 236,700-square-foot industrial property at 2950 E. Philadelphia St. in Ontario, Calif.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Newport Beach-based Nuveen Real Estate has purchased an industrial building, located at 2950 E. Philadelphia St. in Ontario, from Myers Power Products in a sale-leaseback transaction for an undisclosed price.

Myers Powers, the tenant, is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of engineered-to-order power distribution equipment. The company occupies the freestanding, 236,700-square-foot building and utilizes the facility for its full in-house manufacturing capabilities, including metal fabrication, state-of-the-art paint systems, assembly, integration and testing.

Situated on 12 acres, the building features two oversized, grade-level loading doors, 35 dock-high loading positions, a 155-foot truck court, 4,000 amps, a fenced yard and is naturally divisible.

Chris Migliori of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services handled the transaction.