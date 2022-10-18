REBusinessOnline

Nuveen Real Estate Acquires 337,125 SF Distribution Facility in La Mirada, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

14001-14007-14041-14051-Rosecrans-Ave-La-Mirada-CA

The two-building, 337,125-square-foot distribution property is fully leased to three tenants.

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Nuveen Real Estate has purchased a two-building industrial distribution property situated on 14 acres at 14001-14007 and 14041-14051 Rosecrans Ave. in La Mirada. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Jeff Chiate, Jeff Cole, Rick Ellison, Mike Adey, Brad Brandenburg and Matt Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Advisory Group in Southern California represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield’s Randy Ellison also provided local market advisory.

Built in 1997, the 337,125-square-foot asset features ample loading, ESFR fire sprinklers, 30-foot clear heights and approximately 87,139 square feet of food-grade refrigerated space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to three tenants.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  