Nuveen Real Estate Acquires 337,125 SF Distribution Facility in La Mirada, California

The two-building, 337,125-square-foot distribution property is fully leased to three tenants.

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Nuveen Real Estate has purchased a two-building industrial distribution property situated on 14 acres at 14001-14007 and 14041-14051 Rosecrans Ave. in La Mirada. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Jeff Chiate, Jeff Cole, Rick Ellison, Mike Adey, Brad Brandenburg and Matt Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Advisory Group in Southern California represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield’s Randy Ellison also provided local market advisory.

Built in 1997, the 337,125-square-foot asset features ample loading, ESFR fire sprinklers, 30-foot clear heights and approximately 87,139 square feet of food-grade refrigerated space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to three tenants.