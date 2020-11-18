REBusinessOnline

Nuveen Real Estate Buys Industrial Facility in Metro Boston for $52M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

MILFORD, MASS. — Nuveen Real Estate has purchased One National, a 300,000-square-foot industrial facility located in the southwestern Boston suburb of Milford for $52 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the property is located at 1 National Drive, was built in 1973 and renovated in 2019. The seller was not disclosed. The property was fully leased to an undisclosed e-commerce tenant at the time of sale.

