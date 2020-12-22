Nuveen Real Estate Provides $114M Refinancing Loan for Office Park in Northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Nuveen Real Estate has provided a $114 million refinancing loan for Pennant Park, a six-building office park in northwest Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. The borrower, Rubenstein Partners LP, owns the 760,000-square-foot campus, which is situated near Truist Park, Battery Atlanta and the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285. Rubenstein acquired the property in 2016 and implemented $17 million in renovations to enhance the walkability of the park, as well as introduce an outdoor courtyard dubbed The Quad. Since Rubenstein acquired the park, new tenants and expansions include thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas, Arco Design Build, Artera Services, Juneau Construction and Oversight Systems. Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Richard Henry and Blake Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower.