Nuveen Real Estate Sells 1,184-Unit Palomino Park Apartments in Southeast Denver for $435M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located within Highlands Ranch in Denver, Palomino Park Apartments features 1,184 apartments spread across three multifamily villages.

DENVER — Nuveen Real Estate has completed the sale of Palomino Park Apartments, located at 6700 Palomino Parkway in the Highlands Ranch submarket of southeast Denver. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $435 million.

Totaling 1,184 units, Palomino Park consists of three villages: Blue Ridge, Green River and Red Canyon, each offering its own identity and 4,000-square-foot clubhouse. The acquisition also includes access to the Colorado Club, a 26,000-square-foot recreation center situated on a 30-acre central park within the master-planned community. The park serves as an amenity for the three apartment villages, as well as the two for-sale, owner-occupied villages within the 106-acre master-planned development.

Matthew Lawton, Jordan Robbins and Pamela Koster of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction. Andy Scott, Whitaker Johnson and Robert Bova of JLL arranged $282.7 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.