REBusinessOnline

Nuveen Real Estate Sells 1,184-Unit Palomino Park Apartments in Southeast Denver for $435M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Palomino-Park-Apts-Denver-CO

Located within Highlands Ranch in Denver, Palomino Park Apartments features 1,184 apartments spread across three multifamily villages.

DENVER — Nuveen Real Estate has completed the sale of Palomino Park Apartments, located at 6700 Palomino Parkway in the Highlands Ranch submarket of southeast Denver. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $435 million.

Totaling 1,184 units, Palomino Park consists of three villages: Blue Ridge, Green River and Red Canyon, each offering its own identity and 4,000-square-foot clubhouse. The acquisition also includes access to the Colorado Club, a 26,000-square-foot recreation center situated on a 30-acre central park within the master-planned community. The park serves as an amenity for the three apartment villages, as well as the two for-sale, owner-occupied villages within the 106-acre master-planned development.

Matthew Lawton, Jordan Robbins and Pamela Koster of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction. Andy Scott, Whitaker Johnson and Robert Bova of JLL arranged $282.7 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews