Nuveen Real Estate Sells 352,680 SF Beltway North Commerce Center in Houston

Beltway North Commerce Center in Houston totals 352,680 square feet. The property was built in 2015.

HOUSTON — Nuveen Real Estate has sold Beltway North Commerce Center, a 352,680-square-foot industrial facility in Houston. Built on 23.4 acres in 2015, the property is fully leased to cargo handling firm Air General and logistics firm DB Schenker and offers convenient access to Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 110 dock-high doors and 68 trailer parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Rusty Tamlyn, Charlie Strauss and Katherine Miller of JLL represented Nuveen in the transaction. High Street Logistics Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.