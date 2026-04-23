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San-Regis-Apts-LA-CA
Located in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles, San Regis features 390 apartments, subterranean parking, a swimming pool, pickleball courts and a fitness center.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Nuveen Real Estate Sells 390-Unit San Regis Multifamily Community in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Nuveen Real Estate has completed the disposition of San Regis, an apartment property in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The five-building, gated community offers 390 apartments with breakfast bars and private patios or balconies. Renovated units have stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, Shaker-style cabinets and updated plumbing and lighting fixtures. Community amenities include two levels of subterranean parking, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, three pickleball courts and a modernized fitness center.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal.

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