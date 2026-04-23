Nuveen Real Estate Sells 390-Unit San Regis Multifamily Community in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Nuveen Real Estate has completed the disposition of San Regis, an apartment property in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The five-building, gated community offers 390 apartments with breakfast bars and private patios or balconies. Renovated units have stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, Shaker-style cabinets and updated plumbing and lighting fixtures. Community amenities include two levels of subterranean parking, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, three pickleball courts and a modernized fitness center.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal.