Nuveen Real Estate Sells Charleston Plaza Retail Center in Silicon Valley for $71.8M

PetSmart, Starbucks Coffee and Chipotle are tenants at Charleston Plaza, a five-building, 132,590-square-foot retail center in Palo Alto and Mountain View, Calif.

PALO ALTO AND MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — Nuveen Real Estate has completed the disposition of Charleston Plaza, a five-building retail center in Palo Alto and Mountain View. San Francisco-based Presidio Bay acquired the asset for $71.8 million.

Situated on 10.9 acres at 2400-2470 Charleston Road, Charleston Plaza features 132,590 square feet of retail space. Completed in 2006, the property features four big box retail buildings and one pad site. Key tenants include PetSmart, Starbucks Coffee and Chipotle.

Will Connors, Daniel Renz and Michael Manas of the JLL Capital Markets team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.