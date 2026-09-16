Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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Publix anchors Promenade Shopping Plaza in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Nuveen Sells 207,877 SF Shopping Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

by John Nelson

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Nuveen Real Estate has sold Promenade Shopping Plaza, a 207,877-square-foot shopping center located in Palm Beach Gardens. Boston-based Mount Vernon Co. purchased the Publix-anchored center. Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL represented Nuveen in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed, but South Florida Business Journal reports that the shopping center traded for $67 million.

Promenade was originally developed in 1989 and renovated in May 2025. The property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Planet Fitness, Bealls Outlet, Goodwill and Ace Hardware, as well as professional services and medical tenants.

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