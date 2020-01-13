Nuveen Sells Woodley Apartments in Northwest D.C. for $180.3M

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nuveen, the asset management unit of TIAA, has sold The Woodley, a 212-unit apartment community in Northwest Washington, D.C., for $180.3 million, according to The Washington Business Journal and land records from the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. Boston-based GID Real Estate Investments purchased the property located at 2700 Woodley Road NW for nearly $15 million less than what TIAA-CREF paid for The Woodley in 2014. The apartment complex features studio through three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a courtyard with reflecting pool, rooftop lounge and clubroom with kitchen, infinity pool, library and a fitness center. The Woodley is located adjacent to the Woodley Park Washington Metro station.