Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Nuvera Fuel Cells Signs 110,684 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Billerica, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BILLERICA, MASS. — Nuvera Fuel Cells has signed a 110,684-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Billerica, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The provider of clean energy solutions for various transportation industries has been a tenant at the two-building Rivertech Park for nearly two decades. Rivertech Park spans 30.5 acres and was renovated in 2021. Richard Ruggiero, Torin Taylor, Matthew Adams and Rory Walsh of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord.

You may also like

Kislak Arranges $11.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Simon Welcomes Five Food-and-Beverage Concepts to King of...

Bloomberg Signs 946,815 SF Office Lease Extension at...

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $102.5M Sale of Multifamily...

CC&F, Equity Residential to Develop 440-Unit Multifamily Project...

Sportime Pickleball to Open 50,000 SF Facility in...

Simon Welcomes Seven New Retailers to King of...

Mainfreight Signs 62,000 SF Industrial Lease in Haslet,...

REI Co-op to Open 21,732 SF Store in...