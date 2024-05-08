Nuvera Fuel Cells Signs 110,684 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Billerica, Massachusetts

BILLERICA, MASS. — Nuvera Fuel Cells has signed a 110,684-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Billerica, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The provider of clean energy solutions for various transportation industries has been a tenant at the two-building Rivertech Park for nearly two decades. Rivertech Park spans 30.5 acres and was renovated in 2021. Richard Ruggiero, Torin Taylor, Matthew Adams and Rory Walsh of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord.