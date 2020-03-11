REBusinessOnline

NXT Capital Closes $19M Refinancing Loan for Two Office Buildings Near Atlanta

Sugarloaf VI and VII is situated at 2905 and 2915 Premiere Parkway in Duluth, 29 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

DULUTH, GA. — NXT Capital has provided a $19 million refinancing loan for Sugarloaf VI and VII, two office buildings comprising 160,000 square feet in Duluth. The property is situated at 2905 and 2915 Premiere Parkway, 29 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta in Gwinnett County. Property amenities include large lobbies and an outdoor greenspace. C.J. Kelley of CBRE originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Further details of the loan were not disclosed.

