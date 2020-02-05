NXT Capital Provides $30M Acquisition Loan for North San Antonio Apartments

SAN ANTONIO — Chicago-based NXT Capital has provided a $30 million acquisition loan for an undisclosed, Class B apartment community in San Antonio. The 300-unit property is located roughly 10 miles north of downtown San Antonio and features amenities such as a resident clubhouse, business center, fitness center and two pools. Tip Strickland, David Schwarz and Kevin Amend of Newmark Knight Frank placed the debt with NXT Capital on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.