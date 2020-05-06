REBusinessOnline

NXT Capital Provides Acquisition Financing for 248,000 SF Office Complex in Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

Toll Hill Office Park in Dallas totals 248,000 square feet. Cawley Partners has sold the asset to Balfour Pacific Capital.

DALLAS — Chicago-based NXT Capital has provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Toll Hill Office Park, a 248,000-square-foot office complex in Dallas. Building amenities include an onsite deli, common area, conference room, atrium seating areas with Wi-Fi and both surface and underground parking. Jason Piering of JLL placed the debt on behalf of the borrower, Balfour Pacific Capital. The seller was locally based developer Cawley Partners

