NEW YORK CITY — NY E-Health Collaborative has signed a 15,000-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The nonprofit networking organization for healthcare professionals is taking space at 5 Penn Plaza, which is located within Hudson Yards and was recently repositioned. Mitch Konsker, Christine Colley, Kristen Morgan, Greg Wang, Kate Roush and Dan Turkewitz of JLL represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Joe Speck and Reid Longley of Colliers represented the tenant.