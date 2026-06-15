Monday, June 15, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

NYC Alliance Signs 50,000 SF Office Lease at 1441 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — NYC Alliance, the apparel company behind brands like Juicy Couture, Frye and 525 America, has signed a 10-year, 50,000-square-foot office lease, inclusive of showroom space, at 1441 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan. NYC Alliance is relocating and expanding from its nearby office at 1411 Broadway to the entire 15th and 16th floors, as well as part of the 17th floor, at the 34-story building. Peter Braus, Dennis Someck, Todd Korren and Justin Myers of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Rick Doolittle, J.P. Howard, Taylor Bell and Michael Joseph of Colliers represented the landlord, L.H. Charney Associates.

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