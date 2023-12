NEW YORK CITY — The New York City Department of Health & Hygiene has signed a 17,708-square-foot office lease in Brooklyn. The agency is relocating from 16 Court St. to the entire fifth floor of the building at 532 Fulton St., which is known locally as The Paxton. Brad Gerla, Jon Cope and David Katz of CBRE represented the landlord, Jenel Management Corp., in the lease negotiations. Ellen Israel of JRT Realty Group and Bob Giglio of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.