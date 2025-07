NEW YORK CITY — NYC Elite Gymnastics Inc. has signed a 20-year, 20,908-square-foot retail lease renewal in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The company’s facility at 40 Worth St. encompasses 10,987 square feet of ground-level space, 2,761 square feet of lower-level mezzanine space and 7,160 square feet of space on the lower level. Roy Lapidus of GFP Real Estate represented both the tenant and the landlord, an entity doing business as 40 Worth Street Associates LLC, in the lease negotiations.