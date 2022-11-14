NYC SCA Acquires Land in The Bronx for 100,000 SF Elementary School
NEW YORK CITY — The New York City School Construction Authority (SCA) has acquired a 21,870-square-foot parcel across from Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx for the development of a 100,000-square-foot elementary school. Known as PS X515, the school will support approximately 700 students in grades pre-K through 5 and will feature a gym, library, occupational and speech therapy rooms and art, science and music rooms. DIGroup Architecture is designing the school, which is scheduled to open in fall 2027.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.