REBusinessOnline

NYC SCA Acquires Land in The Bronx for 100,000 SF Elementary School

Posted on by in Civic, Development, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City School Construction Authority (SCA) has acquired a 21,870-square-foot parcel across from Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx for the development of a 100,000-square-foot elementary school. Known as PS X515, the school will support approximately 700 students in grades pre-K through 5 and will feature a gym, library, occupational and speech therapy rooms and art, science and music rooms. DIGroup Architecture is designing the school, which is scheduled to open in fall 2027.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  