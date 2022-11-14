NYC SCA Acquires Land in The Bronx for 100,000 SF Elementary School

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City School Construction Authority (SCA) has acquired a 21,870-square-foot parcel across from Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx for the development of a 100,000-square-foot elementary school. Known as PS X515, the school will support approximately 700 students in grades pre-K through 5 and will feature a gym, library, occupational and speech therapy rooms and art, science and music rooms. DIGroup Architecture is designing the school, which is scheduled to open in fall 2027.