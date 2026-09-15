Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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CivicLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheast

NYC SCA to Open 54,245 SF STEAM School in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City School Construction Authority (SCA) will open a 54,245-square-foot STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) school in The Bronx. The space will span two floors within Hutchinson Metro Center, a 361,857-square-foot mixed-use property in the borough’s Morris Park area that is owned by Simone Development Cos. The school is currently operating within a temporary space on Mercy University’s Bronx campus, serving about 100 students from local high schools.

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