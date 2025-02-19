Wednesday, February 19, 2025
NYCBS Signs 35,469 SF Office Lease at Radio Tower in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) has signed a 35,469-square-foot office lease in The Bronx. The oncology practice will occupy three full floors at Radio Tower, a mixed-use building in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Marty Cottingham, Michael Gottlieb, Patrick Steffens, Joel Wechsler and Alexis Odgers of Avison Young represented the landlord, Youngwoo & Associates, in the lease negotiations. Arthur Mirante II of Savills and Ari Malul of Schuckman Realty represented NYCBS.

