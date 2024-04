SAN FRANCISCO — New York Life Real Estate Investors (NYLREI) and Bridgeton have acquired 410 Townsend Street, a four-story office building in San Francisco’s South of Market (SoMa) submarket. An undisclosed seller sold the 78,000-square-foot asset for $22 million.

Mike Taquino and Kyle Kovac of CBRE represented the buyers in the deal. This transaction represents the first partnership between NYLREI and Bridgeton.