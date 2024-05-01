Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2000-Lake-Washington-Apts-Renton-WA.jpg
Located in Renton, Wash., 2000 Lake Washington offers 186 apartments, a fitness center, dog park, business center, clubhouse and an outdoor pool.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

NYLREI Divests of 186-Unit Multifamily Community in Renton, Washington for $53.2M

by Amy Works

RENTON, WASH. — New York Life Real Estate Investors (NYLREI) has completed the sale of 2000 Lake Washington, an apartment property in Renton, to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Renton is located southeast of Seattle.

Located at 1300 N. 20th St., 2000 Lake Washington offers 186 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans, averaging 706 square feet, with in-unit washers/dryers and a balcony and/or patio. Community amenities include a fitness center, dog park, business center, clubhouse, outdoor pool, sauna and electric vehicle chargers. Built in 1986, the community was renovated in 2016.

Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper of CBRE’s multifamily team in the Pacific Northwest represented the seller. Peter Marino, Troy Tegeler, Trevor Breaux and Ryan Greer of CBRE Debt and Structured Financed is arranging acquisition financing for the buyer.

You may also like

IPA Arranges Sale of, Financing for 240-Unit Crossroads...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.6M Sale of Multifamily...

SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Strip Retail...

Hillwood Acquires 383,000 SF Office Park Near DFW...

Rise48 Equity Buys 288-Unit Apartment Community in Haltom...

Realterm Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in El...

Phorcys Capital Partners Acquires 160-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Kiser Group Brokers $4M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 86-Room Holiday...