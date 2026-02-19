NYS AG Signs 378,438 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — The New York State Office of the Attorney General (NYS AG) has signed a 378,438-square-foot office lease expansion and extension at 28 Liberty Street, a 60-story, 2.1 million-square-foot building in Lower Manhattan. The deal comprises an extension of the existing 342,484 square feet across floors 13 through 21 and 23, as well as a 35,954-square-foot expansion for the entire 22nd floor. Peter Riguardi, John Wheeler, Mitchell Konsker and Michael Berman of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.