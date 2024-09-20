NYSUT Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease in Garden City, New York

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has signed a 15,000-square-foot office lease in the Long Island community of Garden City. The federation of more than 1,200 labor unions is taking space at the 200,000-square-foot building at 100 Quentin Roosevelt Blvd., which was originally built in 1990 and was recently renovated. Jerry Guerra and Jeff Nemshin of The Paragon Group represented NYSUT in the lease negotiations. The landlord, The Feil Organization, was self-represented.