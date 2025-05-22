Thursday, May 22, 2025
CivicLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

NYU Signs 1 MSF Lease at 770 Broadway in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York University (NYU) has signed a long-term lease for more than 1 million square feet at 770 Broadway in Lower Manhattan. The 1.1 million-square-foot building is adjacent to the university’s campus and is currently home to a number of tenants that occupy about half the space, and NYU plans to assume the existing leases of these users. Grocer Wegman’s will remain a tenant within the building’s retail space. The first stage of NYU’s programming for 770 Broadway will involve the conversion of vacant floors to science and technology uses, including laboratories, classrooms and workstations, as a means of consolidating faculty and research initiatives under a single collaboration hub. Law firm Fried Frank advised NYU on the transaction, which the academic institution estimates will reduce rental expenses by more than $800 million over the first 30 years.

