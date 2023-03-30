O2C Brands Signs 75,036 SF Industrial Lease in Zion, Illinois

ZION, ILL. — O2C Brands, a Chicago-based designer and manufacturer of consumer products, has signed a 75,036-square-foot industrial lease in Zion, a city in Northeast Illinois. O2C’s products are sold in brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, healthcare, international and promotional channels under five different brands: O2COOL, Treva, LunchBots, Ecovessel and Ukonserve. O2C Brands retained Entre Commercial Realty in early 2022 for site selection services to support its growing business and distribution requirements. Dan Benassi and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the tenant in its lease at 451 Trumpet Road in Zion. The facility, constructed in 2009, features a clear height of 30 feet, eight exterior truck docks and an office buildout. Pat Hake, Ned Frank and Chris Volkert of Colliers represented the landlord, LINK Logistics.