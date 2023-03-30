Thursday, March 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The consumer products designer and manufacturer will occupy space at 451 Trumpet Road.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

O2C Brands Signs 75,036 SF Industrial Lease in Zion, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ZION, ILL. — O2C Brands, a Chicago-based designer and manufacturer of consumer products, has signed a 75,036-square-foot industrial lease in Zion, a city in Northeast Illinois. O2C’s products are sold in brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, healthcare, international and promotional channels under five different brands: O2COOL, Treva, LunchBots, Ecovessel and Ukonserve. O2C Brands retained Entre Commercial Realty in early 2022 for site selection services to support its growing business and distribution requirements. Dan Benassi and Sam Deihs of Entre represented the tenant in its lease at 451 Trumpet Road in Zion. The facility, constructed in 2009, features a clear height of 30 feet, eight exterior truck docks and an office buildout. Pat Hake, Ned Frank and Chris Volkert of Colliers represented the landlord, LINK Logistics.

You may also like

Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open at Rosedale Center...

CBRE Negotiates Office Headquarters Lease for Chicago Red...

Four Retailers Sign Leases to Join Grove at...

JLL Provides $18.2M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing...

Quantum Brokers $4M Sale of Retail Center in...

BKM Acquires Airport Business Center Industrial Portfolio in...

Selective Eton Nordhoff Buys 48,550 SF Industrial Property...

PSRS Arranges $5.9M in Financing for Industrial Property...

McCarthy Building Cos. Leases New Office in Denver