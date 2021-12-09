OA Development Sells Hawthorne Center Office Asset in Suburban Cincinnati for $26.5M

Hawthorne Center rises five stories and totals 135,413 square feet.

BLUE ASH, OHIO — OA Development has sold Hawthorne Center in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash for $26.5 million. Acquired in 2012, Hawthorne Center is a five-story, Class A office building totaling 135,413 square feet. Belcan LLC, a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting and IT services, fully occupies the property. Cushman & Wakefield represented OA in the sale. The buyer was undisclosed.