REBusinessOnline

OA Development Sells Hawthorne Center Office Asset in Suburban Cincinnati for $26.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

Hawthorne Center rises five stories and totals 135,413 square feet.

BLUE ASH, OHIO — OA Development has sold Hawthorne Center in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash for $26.5 million. Acquired in 2012, Hawthorne Center is a five-story, Class A office building totaling 135,413 square feet. Belcan LLC, a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting and IT services, fully occupies the property. Cushman & Wakefield represented OA in the sale. The buyer was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  