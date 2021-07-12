Oak Coast Properties Buys Two-Property Apartment Portfolio in Denver for $61M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

The Avalon located at 645 Wolff St. in Denver features 235 apartments, a pool, clubhouse, picnic and grill areas and a fitness center.

DENVER — Oak Coast Properties has purchased a two-property multifamily portfolio located in Denver for $61 million. Totaling 427 units, the portfolio includes The Avalon and Estrella. The buyer is planning $3.2 million in renovations as part of an enhancement plan aimed to improve the marketability and return on investment of the communities.

Located at 645 Wolff St., The Avalon is a 14-building community on 16.2 acres. The garden-style property features 235 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a pool, soccer field, volleyball court, fitness center, laundry facility, clubhouse, and picnic and grill areas. The property was originally built in 1961.

Located at 7030 Pecos St., the five-building Estrella features 192 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Situated on 4.5 acres, the community includes a pool, soccer field, fitness center, laundry facility, grill area, playground and clubhouse.

Charles Halladay, Rick Salinas and Rob Bova of JLL Capital Markets secured a $47 million, seven-year, floating-rate loan through agency financing for the buyer. JLL Real Estate Capital will service the loan.

Tom Wanberg and John Blackshire of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Echelon Property Group will manage both communities.