Oak Coast Properties Divests of Pembrooke on the Green Apartments in Denver for $163M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Pembrooke-on-the-Green-Denver-CO

Located in southeast Denver, Pembrooke on the Green features 959 apartments, heated swimming pools, a playground, fitness center and two clubhouses. (Image courtesy of pembrookeotg.com)

DENVER — Los Angeles-based Oak Coast Properties has completed the disposition of Pembrooke on the Green Apartments, located at 10700 E. Dartmouth Ave. in southeast Denver. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $163 million.

The 37-building property features 959 units in a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, heated swimming pools, a fitness center, soccer field, playground, dog park and two clubhouses. In 2016, Oak Coast originally purchased the community, which was built between 1974 and 1980 in different stages, and implemented a $1.9 million renovation plan as part of a value-add investment strategy.

Terrance Hunt and Shane Ozment of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the deal.

