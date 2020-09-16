Oak Coast Properties Divests of Pembrooke on the Green Apartments in Denver for $163M
DENVER — Los Angeles-based Oak Coast Properties has completed the disposition of Pembrooke on the Green Apartments, located at 10700 E. Dartmouth Ave. in southeast Denver. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $163 million.
The 37-building property features 959 units in a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, heated swimming pools, a fitness center, soccer field, playground, dog park and two clubhouses. In 2016, Oak Coast originally purchased the community, which was built between 1974 and 1980 in different stages, and implemented a $1.9 million renovation plan as part of a value-add investment strategy.
Terrance Hunt and Shane Ozment of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the deal.
