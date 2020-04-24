REBusinessOnline

Oak Hill Advisors Expands Office Prelease to 69,802 SF in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Investment firm Oak Hill Advisors has expanded its prelease to 69,802-square-feet in Midtown Manhattan. The firm originally preleased 45,954 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, an approximately 1.7 million-square foot office tower slated for completion later this year. The firm has leased an additional 23,848 square feet and will now occupy space across the 15th and 16th floors. Lance Korman, Brian Waterman and Jared Horowitz of Newmark Knight Frank represented Oak Hill Advisors in the lease negotiations. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Jones and Alex D’Amario of CBRE represented the landlord, SL Green.

