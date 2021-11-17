REBusinessOnline

Oak Investment Real Estate Opens in Omaha, Nebraska

Posted on by in Midwest, Nebraska

OMAHA, NEB. — Omaha-based commercial real estate brokerage firm Oak Investment Real Estate LLC has opened. Services offered by the firm include investment sales, landlord and tenant representation, sale-leasebacks and asset management across the industrial, office, retail and multifamily sectors. Brokers John Heine, Spencer Goldenberg and Dani Berke, along with marketing director Colten Adams and asset manager Carol Samway founded the company, which maintains an office at 3219 Leavenworth St.

