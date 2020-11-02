Oak Properties Sells 60,119 SF Cooley Business Park in California’s Inland Empire

Located at 930 Mount Vernon Ave. and 937 Via Lata in Colton, Calif., Cooley Business Park offers a total of 60,119 square feet of flex office space.

COLTON, CALIF. — San Diego-based Oak Properties has completed the disposition of Cooley Business Park, a multi-tenant flex office property located at 930 Mount Vernon Ave. and 937 Via Lata in Colton. A private investor acquired the asset for $5.9 million.

Situated on 4.3 acres, the 60,119-square-foot property consists of two buildings offering a total of 19 units, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 6,700 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to 15 tenants.

Lee Spence and Mark Schafer of DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller in the transaction.