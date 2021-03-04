Oak Residential Partners Acquires 249-Unit Apartment Community in Suburban Twin Cities

Hinton Heights is situated in the Twin Cities suburb of Cottage Grove.

COTTAGE GROVE, MINN. — Oak Residential Partners has acquired Hinton Heights in Cottage Grove, a suburb of the Twin Cities. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 249-unit apartment community features amenities such as an indoor pool, spa and picnic areas. All units feature individual entrances and most have attached garages. Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the seller, Curtis Capital Group. The sale represents a value-add opportunity, according to Abramson.