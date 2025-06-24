Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Arquitectonica has designed 2900 Terrace to ensure views of Miami’s Biscayne Bay. Oak Row Equities is developing the 324-unit high-rise on 1.5 acres in the city's Edgewater district.
Oak Row Equities Obtains $210.5M Construction Financing for Apartment Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI ­— Oak Row Equities has secured $210.5 million in construction financing for 2900 Terrace, a 324-unit high-rise apartment tower in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami. The financing package includes a $142.5 million senior loan from Bank OZK and a $68 million mezzanine loan from Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC. Christopher Peck, Brian Gaswirth, Nicco Lupo, Nick Lavin and John Lowe of JLL arranged both loans for Oak Row Equities.

Units at 2900 Terrace, designed by Arquitectonica, will be offered in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The tower’s amenity program will span two levels and include a fitness center, yoga studio, pet spa, coworking spaces with podcast studios, card room, resident lounge, sauna, golf simulator, theater and a children’s playroom. A landscaped deck will offer outdoor amenities including a pool, cold plunge, poolside cabanas and lounge seating, grills and picnic seating, hot tub, summer kitchen, children’s playground and a coworking terrace.

Oak Row has begun construction and plans to deliver 2900 Terrace in fourth-quarter 2027.

