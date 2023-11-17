Oak Row, LNDMRK to Develop 324-Unit 2900 Terrace Apartment Community in Miami

MIAMI — Oak Row Equities and LNDMRK Development will develop 2900 Terrace, a 324-unit luxury apartment community in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami. Final design plans include residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, many of which will feature wraparound terraces and home offices. Arquitectonica designed the property, which will be situated on 1.5 acres with 500 parking spots, including electric vehicle charging stations.

Amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, pet spa, coworking spaces with podcast studios, content creator studio, card room, resident lounge, treatment rooms, sauna, golf simulator, theater and a children’s playroom. Outdoor amenities will include a swimming pool, cold plunge, poolside cabanas and lounge seating, barbecue grills and picnic seating, a hot tub, summer kitchen, two padel courts, a children’s playground and a coworking terrace.

Move-ins are scheduled to begin in 2026.