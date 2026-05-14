Oak Street Capital Arranges $15M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Project in Taylor, Texas

TAYLOR, TEXAS — Oak Street Capital, an Austin-based financial intermediary, has arranged a $15 million construction loan for a mixed-use project that will be located in the Central Texas city of Taylor. The site is located along Second Street, and the project will be an 82-unit condo and retail development. Brian Hampton led the Oak Street Capital team on the debt placement. The lender was First Bank of The Southwest, and the borrower was Metropolitan Development Co. A groundbreaking ceremony took place on March 25.