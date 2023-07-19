Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Griffin Gate in Hopkinsville, Ky., is a two-story apartment community that features a clubhouse, pool, dog park, walking trail and ample green space.
Oakley Group Acquires Griffin Gate Apartments in Hopkinsville, Kentucky for $10.8M

by John Nelson

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Oakley Group has acquired Griffin Gate, an 80-unit apartment community located at 300 Griffin Gate Drive in Hopkinsville, a suburb of Clarksville, Tenn. The Birmingham, Ala.-based investment firm purchased the asset from a Georgia-based entity doing business as Griffin Gate HKY LLP for $10.8 million.

Tyler Mayo of Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group brokered the transaction. Chad Hagwood and Brandon Pate of Lument’s Birmingham office originated a 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae on behalf of Oakley Group.

Situated on more than 16 acres, Griffin Gate is a two-story property that features a clubhouse, pool, dog park, walking trail and ample green space. Oakley Group plans to make capital improvements to the property and has retained NextGen Management as property manager.

