Oakley Group Buys Flats at East Bay Apartments in Fairhope, Alabama for $49.8M

FAIRHOPE, ALA. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Oakley Group has acquired Flats at East Bay in Fairhope for $49.8 million. Stoa Group was the seller. Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale. Oakley has appointed Arlington Properties to manage the 240-unit community, which is located at 9376 Twin Beech Road on the eastern shoreline of Mobile Bay, about 26 miles south of Mobile.

Flats at East Bay was completed in 2024 and features 10 three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a resort-style pool with cabanas, a fitness center, dog park, walking trails, grills, coworking space with conference rooms, fire pit and electric vehicle charging stations.