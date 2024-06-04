Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Deerfield Place was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.
Oakley Group Purchases 110-Unit Deerfield Place Apartments in Florence, Alabama

by John Nelson

FLORENCE, ALA. — Birmingham-based Oakley Group has acquired Deerfield Place, a 110-unit apartment community located at 137 Deerfield Place in Florence. Built in 2018 and totaling 137,500 net rentable square feet, the property comprises 13 one- and two-story buildings.

Pinehurst Investments, the original developer, sold the community to Oakley Group for an undisclosed price. David Sizemore of CommerceOne Bank arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer in the form of a fixed-rate, five-year loan. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Oakley Group plans to implement improvements to the community, including the addition of a fitness center and outdoor gathering place. Arlington Properties will continue to serve as the onsite management firm on behalf of the new owner.

