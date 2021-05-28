REBusinessOnline

Oakmont Finishes 31-Unit Memory Care Expansion at Seniors Housing Community in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Nevada, Seniors Housing, Western

Oakmont-Las-Vegas-NV

Oakmont of Las Vegas now offers memory care units in addition to independent living and assisted living residences.

LAS VEGAS — Oakmont Senior Living has completed an expansion and renovation project at Oakmont of Las Vegas, which included the new construction of 31 memory care units.

“Memory care is an essential part of continuity of care and important to families who don’t want to uproot their loved ones should they need to transition to this type of care,” says Melon Rivera, executive director at Oakmont of Las Vegas. The community already offered independent living and assisted living.

In addition to the new memory care neighborhood, the multi-million-dollar renovation project at Oakmont of Las Vegas included the addition of a movie theater, bistro and wellness center. The on-site beauty salon received its own makeover with upgraded and new equipment. Other community-wide enhancements included new carpeting, tile flooring, fresh paint, a refinished roof and new fire-alarm system.

