Oakmont Industrial Group Breaks Ground on 639,595 SF Spec Project in Northeast San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

According to the development team, Oakmont 410 will be the largest speculative industrial facility in San Antonio upon completion in December.

SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based developer Oakmont Industrial Group has broken ground on Oakmont 410, a 639,595-square-foot speculative industrial project in San Antonio. The site fronts the Interstate 410 Access Road on the city’s northeast side. The cross-dock facility will feature 40-foot clear heights, 146 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for up to 334 trailers and 406 cars. Oakmont has tapped NAI Partners as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for December.