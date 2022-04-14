REBusinessOnline

Oakmont Industrial Group Breaks Ground on 639,595 SF Spec Project in Northeast San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Oakmont-410-San-Antonio

According to the development team, Oakmont 410 will be the largest speculative industrial facility in San Antonio upon completion in December.

SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based developer Oakmont Industrial Group has broken ground on Oakmont 410, a 639,595-square-foot speculative industrial project in San Antonio. The site fronts the Interstate 410 Access Road on the city’s northeast side. The cross-dock facility will feature 40-foot clear heights, 146 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for up to 334 trailers and 406 cars. Oakmont has tapped NAI Partners as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for December.

