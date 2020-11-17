Oakmont Opens 85-Unit Assisted Living Community in Novato, California

Oakmont of Novato offers 49 assisted living and 35 memory-care apartments.

NOVATO, CALIF. — Oakmont Senior Living has opened Oakmont of Novato in the San Francisco suburb of Novato.

Oakmont of Novato is the third Oakmont Senior Living community to be built and opened during the 2020 pandemic. The 72,614-square-foot community sits on nearly three acres and features 49 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments.

Oakmont of Novato is close to shopping, fine dining, and arts and entertainment.