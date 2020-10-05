REBusinessOnline

Oakmont Opens 87-Unit Assisted Living Community in Torrance, California

Oakmont Torrance features 55 assisted living units and 32 memory care units.

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Oakmont Senior Living has opened Oakmont of Torrance, an assisted living and memory care community in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County.

Oakmont of Torrance is the first of several Oakmont communities to open during the 2020 pandemic. Guests at the grand opening event were required to RSVP, wear masks, social distance and follow safety precautions.

The 106,613-square-foot community sits on nearly two acres and features 55 assisted living units and 32 memory care units.

